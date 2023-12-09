Saturday's contest between the South Carolina State Bulldogs (2-7) and Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (4-4) squaring off at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center has a projected final score of 76-73 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of South Carolina State, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will tip off at 2:00 PM ET on December 9.

There is no line set for the matchup.

South Carolina State vs. Bethune-Cookman Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

South Carolina State vs. Bethune-Cookman Score Prediction

Prediction: South Carolina State 76, Bethune-Cookman 73

Spread & Total Prediction for South Carolina State vs. Bethune-Cookman

Computer Predicted Spread: South Carolina State (-2.9)

South Carolina State (-2.9) Computer Predicted Total: 149.7

South Carolina State has compiled a 6-2-0 record against the spread this season, while Bethune-Cookman is 2-4-0. The Bulldogs have gone over the point total in five games, while Wildcats games have gone over three times.

South Carolina State Performance Insights

The Bulldogs are being outscored by 12.7 points per game with a -114 scoring differential overall. They put up 69 points per game (295th in college basketball) and allow 81.7 per contest (347th in college basketball).

The 34.1 rebounds per game South Carolina State averages rank 147th in college basketball, and are 2.3 more than the 31.8 its opponents record per contest.

South Carolina State makes 4.4 three-pointers per game (351st in college basketball) while shooting 27.6% from deep (337th in college basketball). It is making 3.3 fewer threes per outing than its opponents, who drain 7.7 per game while shooting 34.7%.

The Bulldogs rank 348th in college basketball by averaging 82.2 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 317th in college basketball, allowing 97.3 points per 100 possessions.

South Carolina State has come out ahead in the turnover battle by 1.2 turnovers per game, committing 14.2 (329th in college basketball action) while forcing 15.4 (35th in college basketball).

