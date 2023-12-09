South Carolina vs. East Carolina: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 9
The East Carolina Pirates (6-3) hope to build on a four-game home winning streak when hosting the South Carolina Gamecocks (7-1) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET.
In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the South Carolina vs. East Carolina matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
South Carolina vs. East Carolina Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: ESPNU
South Carolina vs. East Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|South Carolina Moneyline
|East Carolina Moneyline
|BetMGM
|South Carolina (-5.5)
|140.5
|-250
|+200
|FanDuel
|South Carolina (-5.5)
|140.5
|-215
|+176
South Carolina vs. East Carolina Betting Trends
- South Carolina has compiled a 5-1-0 ATS record so far this year.
- Gamecocks games have hit the over twice this season.
- East Carolina is 3-5-0 ATS this season.
- In the Pirates' eight chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.
