The Carolina Hurricanes, including Jesperi Kotkaniemi, will be on the ice Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Vancouver Canucks. If you'd like to wager on Kotkaniemi's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

BSSO and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +270)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kotkaniemi Season Stats Insights

Kotkaniemi's plus-minus this season, in 15:27 per game on the ice, is -5.

Kotkaniemi has a goal in eight games this year through 26 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In 11 of 26 games this season, Kotkaniemi has registered a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

Kotkaniemi has posted an assist in a game six times this year in 26 games played, including multiple assists once.

Kotkaniemi's implied probability to go over his point total is 43.5% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Kotkaniemi has an implied probability of 27% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Kotkaniemi Stats vs. the Canucks

The Canucks have given up 70 goals in total (2.6 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's second-best goal differential at +33.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 26 Games 2 15 Points 0 8 Goals 0 7 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.