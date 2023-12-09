How to Watch the Furman vs. South Carolina Upstate Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 11:00 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
The Furman Paladins (6-4) go up against the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (4-6) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at G.B. Hodge Center. It starts at 4:30 PM ET.
Furman Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
- Where: G.B. Hodge Center in Spartanburg, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Furman vs. South Carolina Upstate Scoring Comparison
- The Paladins' 75.5 points per game are 7.2 more points than the 68.3 the Spartans allow to opponents.
- Furman has put together a 6-1 record in games it scores more than 68.3 points.
- South Carolina Upstate has a 4-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 75.5 points.
- The Spartans average 11.2 fewer points per game (58.3) than the Paladins allow (69.5).
- South Carolina Upstate is 3-0 when scoring more than 69.5 points.
- The Spartans are making 40.4% of their shots from the field, just 1.7% lower than the Paladins allow to opponents (42.1%).
Furman Leaders
- Jada Session: 14.8 PTS, 9.8 REB, 1.5 STL, 47.9 FG%
- Kate Johnson: 11.5 PTS, 7 REB, 1.1 BLK, 62.5 FG%
- Tate Walters: 12 PTS, 1.4 STL, 35.8 FG%, 26 3PT% (13-for-50)
- Sydney Ryan: 12.8 PTS, 52.6 FG%, 48 3PT% (24-for-50)
- Niveya Henley: 11.9 PTS, 43.4 FG%, 40 3PT% (16-for-40)
Furman Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ Gardner-Webb
|W 73-66
|Paul Porter Arena
|12/3/2023
|@ Georgia
|L 85-55
|Stegeman Coliseum
|12/6/2023
|Bob Jones
|W 124-44
|Timmons Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ South Carolina Upstate
|-
|G.B. Hodge Center
|12/14/2023
|Elon
|-
|Timmons Arena
|12/17/2023
|@ Kentucky
|-
|Memorial Coliseum
