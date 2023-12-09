The Furman Paladins (6-4) go up against the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (4-6) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at G.B. Hodge Center. It starts at 4:30 PM ET.

Furman Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Where: G.B. Hodge Center in Spartanburg, South Carolina

G.B. Hodge Center in Spartanburg, South Carolina TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other SoCon Games

Furman vs. South Carolina Upstate Scoring Comparison

The Paladins' 75.5 points per game are 7.2 more points than the 68.3 the Spartans allow to opponents.

Furman has put together a 6-1 record in games it scores more than 68.3 points.

South Carolina Upstate has a 4-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 75.5 points.

The Spartans average 11.2 fewer points per game (58.3) than the Paladins allow (69.5).

South Carolina Upstate is 3-0 when scoring more than 69.5 points.

The Spartans are making 40.4% of their shots from the field, just 1.7% lower than the Paladins allow to opponents (42.1%).

Furman Leaders

Jada Session: 14.8 PTS, 9.8 REB, 1.5 STL, 47.9 FG%

14.8 PTS, 9.8 REB, 1.5 STL, 47.9 FG% Kate Johnson: 11.5 PTS, 7 REB, 1.1 BLK, 62.5 FG%

11.5 PTS, 7 REB, 1.1 BLK, 62.5 FG% Tate Walters: 12 PTS, 1.4 STL, 35.8 FG%, 26 3PT% (13-for-50)

12 PTS, 1.4 STL, 35.8 FG%, 26 3PT% (13-for-50) Sydney Ryan: 12.8 PTS, 52.6 FG%, 48 3PT% (24-for-50)

12.8 PTS, 52.6 FG%, 48 3PT% (24-for-50) Niveya Henley: 11.9 PTS, 43.4 FG%, 40 3PT% (16-for-40)

Furman Schedule