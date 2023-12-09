The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (3-5) play the Wofford Terriers (4-5) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Coastal Carolina vs. Wofford matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Coastal Carolina vs. Wofford Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Coastal Carolina vs. Wofford Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Coastal Carolina Moneyline Wofford Moneyline BetMGM Coastal Carolina (-1.5) 153.5 -125 +105 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Coastal Carolina (-1.5) 152.5 -128 +104 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Coastal Carolina vs. Wofford Betting Trends

Coastal Carolina has put together a 5-1-0 ATS record so far this year.

Chanticleers games have hit the over three out of six times this season.

Wofford has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.

So far this year, seven out of the Terriers' eight games with an over/under have hit the over.

