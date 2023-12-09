Clemson vs. TCU December 9 Tickets & Start Time
The TCU Horned Frogs (5-0) meet the Clemson Tigers (5-0) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Coca-Cola Coliseum. This matchup will tip off at 4:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
Clemson vs. TCU Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 1
Clemson Players to Watch
- PJ Hall: 21.4 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Chase Hunter: 13.0 PTS, 2.4 REB, 4.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Joseph Girard III: 12.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Ian Schieffelin: 7.4 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.6 BLK
- RJ Godfrey: 8.2 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.6 BLK
TCU Players to Watch
Clemson vs. TCU Stat Comparison
|Clemson Rank
|Clemson AVG
|TCU AVG
|TCU Rank
|104th
|79.6
|Points Scored
|91.4
|7th
|109th
|66.8
|Points Allowed
|63.2
|46th
|187th
|33.2
|Rebounds
|38.4
|40th
|257th
|8.2
|Off. Rebounds
|11.2
|59th
|27th
|10.0
|3pt Made
|6.8
|225th
|15th
|19.0
|Assists
|22.4
|2nd
|32nd
|9.2
|Turnovers
|14.0
|296th
