Clemson vs. TCU: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 9
The Clemson Tigers (8-0) will try to extend an eight-game win run when they host the TCU Horned Frogs (7-0) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. The Horned Frogs have won seven games in a row.
In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Clemson vs. TCU matchup.
Clemson vs. TCU Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
Clemson vs. TCU Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Clemson Moneyline
|TCU Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Clemson (-1.5)
|149.5
|-120
|+100
|FanDuel
|Clemson (-1.5)
|149.5
|-110
|-110
Clemson vs. TCU Betting Trends
- Clemson has put together a 4-3-0 record against the spread this season.
- In the Tigers' seven games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.
- TCU has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.
- The Horned Frogs and their opponents have combined to go over the point total four out of seven times this season.
Clemson Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +8000
- Sportsbooks rate Clemson considerably lower (34th in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (27th).
- Based on its moneyline odds, Clemson has a 1.2% chance of winning the national championship.
TCU Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +8000
- TCU's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1.2%.
