The TCU Horned Frogs (7-0) will attempt to continue a seven-game winning run when they visit the No. 24 Clemson Tigers (8-0) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. The Tigers have won eight games in a row.

Clemson vs. TCU Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario

Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario TV: FOX Sports Networks

Clemson Stats Insights

The Tigers are shooting 47.8% from the field, 5.7% higher than the 42.1% the Horned Frogs' opponents have shot this season.

Clemson has put together an 8-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.1% from the field.

The Tigers are the 127th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Horned Frogs sit at 108th.

The Tigers' 79.3 points per game are 13.2 more points than the 66.1 the Horned Frogs allow.

Clemson is 8-0 when it scores more than 66.1 points.

Clemson Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Clemson scored more points at home (78.4 per game) than on the road (71.8) last season.

The Tigers gave up 65.2 points per game at home last season, and 73.1 on the road.

Beyond the arc, Clemson drained fewer treys away (7.3 per game) than at home (9.1) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (33.2%) than at home (38.8%) too.

Clemson Upcoming Schedule