How to Watch Clemson vs. TCU on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 10:17 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The TCU Horned Frogs (7-0) will attempt to continue a seven-game winning run when they visit the No. 24 Clemson Tigers (8-0) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. The Tigers have won eight games in a row.
Clemson vs. TCU Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
How to Watch Other ACC Games
- Syracuse vs Georgetown (11:30 AM ET | December 9)
- Valparaiso vs Virginia Tech (12:00 PM ET | December 9)
- Florida State vs South Florida (1:30 PM ET | December 9)
- Louisville vs DePaul (2:00 PM ET | December 9)
- Charlotte vs Duke (2:15 PM ET | December 9)
- Alabama A&M vs Georgia Tech (4:00 PM ET | December 9)
Clemson Stats Insights
- The Tigers are shooting 47.8% from the field, 5.7% higher than the 42.1% the Horned Frogs' opponents have shot this season.
- Clemson has put together an 8-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.1% from the field.
- The Tigers are the 127th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Horned Frogs sit at 108th.
- The Tigers' 79.3 points per game are 13.2 more points than the 66.1 the Horned Frogs allow.
- Clemson is 8-0 when it scores more than 66.1 points.
Clemson Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Clemson scored more points at home (78.4 per game) than on the road (71.8) last season.
- The Tigers gave up 65.2 points per game at home last season, and 73.1 on the road.
- Beyond the arc, Clemson drained fewer treys away (7.3 per game) than at home (9.1) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (33.2%) than at home (38.8%) too.
Clemson Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/28/2023
|@ Alabama
|W 85-77
|Coleman Coliseum
|12/3/2023
|@ Pittsburgh
|W 79-70
|Petersen Events Center
|12/6/2023
|South Carolina
|W 72-67
|Littlejohn Coliseum
|12/9/2023
|TCU
|-
|Coca-Cola Coliseum
|12/16/2023
|@ Memphis
|-
|FedExForum
|12/22/2023
|Queens
|-
|Littlejohn Coliseum
