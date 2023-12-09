Saturday's game between the No. 24 Clemson Tigers (8-0) and TCU Horned Frogs (7-0) going head to head at Coca-Cola Coliseum has a projected final score of 78-75 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Clemson, so expect a tight matchup. The game will tip off at 4:00 PM ET on December 9.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Clemson vs. TCU Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Where: Toronto, Ontario

Venue: Coca-Cola Coliseum

Clemson vs. TCU Score Prediction

Prediction: Clemson 78, TCU 75

Spread & Total Prediction for Clemson vs. TCU

Computer Predicted Spread: Clemson (-2.6)

Clemson (-2.6) Computer Predicted Total: 152.8

Clemson has a 4-3-0 record against the spread this season compared to TCU, who is 3-4-0 ATS. The Tigers have a 5-2-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Horned Frogs have a record of 4-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Clemson Performance Insights

The Tigers have a +86 scoring differential, topping opponents by 10.8 points per game. They're putting up 79.3 points per game to rank 91st in college basketball and are allowing 68.5 per outing to rank 120th in college basketball.

Clemson pulls down 35.6 rebounds per game (82nd in college basketball) while conceding 29.8 per outing to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 5.8 boards per game.

Clemson hits two more threes per contest than the opposition, 10 (15th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8.

The Tigers average 104.7 points per 100 possessions on offense (33rd in college basketball), and give up 90.5 points per 100 possessions (216th in college basketball).

Clemson forces 9.5 turnovers per game (341st in college basketball) while committing 9.4 (30th in college basketball action).

