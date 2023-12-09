Saturday's game between the No. 24 Clemson Tigers (8-0) and TCU Horned Frogs (7-0) at Coca-Cola Coliseum has a good chance to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 78-75, with Clemson coming out on top. Tipoff is at 4:00 PM ET on December 9.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Clemson vs. TCU Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Coca-Cola Coliseum

Clemson vs. TCU Score Prediction

Prediction: Clemson 78, TCU 75

Spread & Total Prediction for Clemson vs. TCU

Computer Predicted Spread: Clemson (-2.6)

Clemson (-2.6) Computer Predicted Total: 152.8

Clemson has a 4-3-0 record against the spread this season compared to TCU, who is 3-4-0 ATS. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Tigers are 5-2-0 and the Horned Frogs are 4-3-0.

Clemson Performance Insights

The Tigers outscore opponents by 10.8 points per game (scoring 79.3 points per game to rank 93rd in college basketball while giving up 68.5 per outing to rank 119th in college basketball) and have a +86 scoring differential overall.

The 35.6 rebounds per game Clemson averages rank 82nd in college basketball, and are 5.8 more than the 29.8 its opponents pull down per contest.

Clemson makes 10 three-pointers per game (15th in college basketball), two more than its opponents (8). It is shooting 41% from deep (eighth-best in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 33.7%.

The Tigers average 104.7 points per 100 possessions on offense (33rd in college basketball), and allow 90.5 points per 100 possessions (216th in college basketball).

Clemson forces 9.5 turnovers per game (341st in college basketball) while committing 9.4 (29th in college basketball action).

TCU Performance Insights

The Horned Frogs outscore opponents by 25.6 points per game (posting 91.7 points per game, sixth in college basketball, and conceding 66.1 per outing, 74th in college basketball) and have a +179 scoring differential.

TCU averages 36.1 rebounds per game (61st in college basketball) while allowing 25.9 per outing to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 10.2 boards per game.

TCU makes 6.6 three-pointers per game (255th in college basketball) at a 33.8% rate (159th in college basketball), compared to the 6.1 its opponents make, shooting 35.2% from beyond the arc.

TCU has committed 5.0 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 12.6 (237th in college basketball) while forcing 17.6 (fifth in college basketball).

