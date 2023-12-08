How to Watch Serie A: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Friday, December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:12 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SSC Napoli and Juventus hit the pitch in the only matchup on the Serie A slate today.
In terms of live coverage, we've got everything you need to know about today's Serie A action here. Check out the links below.
Serie A Streaming Live Today
Watch Juventus vs SSC Napoli
SSC Napoli is on the road to take on Juventus at Allianz Stadium in Turin.
- Game Time: 2:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: Juventus (+130)
- Underdog: SSC Napoli (+215)
- Draw: (+215)
