Hornets vs. Raptors: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 8
On Friday, December 8, 2023, the Toronto Raptors (9-12) take on the Charlotte Hornets (6-13) at 7:00 PM ET on BSSE and SportsNet.
In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Hornets vs. Raptors matchup.
Hornets vs. Raptors Game Info
- Date: Friday, December 8, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSSE and SportsNet
- Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
- Venue: Spectrum Center
Hornets vs. Raptors Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Raptors Moneyline
|Hornets Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Raptors (-4.5)
|223.5
|-185
|+150
|FanDuel
|Raptors (-4.5)
|223.5
|-174
|+148
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Hornets vs Raptors Additional Info
Hornets vs. Raptors Betting Trends
- The Raptors are being outscored by 1.7 points per game with a -35 scoring differential overall. They put up 110.8 points per game (24th in the NBA) and allow 112.5 per outing (13th in the league).
- The Hornets are being outscored by 8.5 points per game, with a -161 scoring differential overall. They put up 113.1 points per game (16th in NBA), and give up 121.6 per contest (26th in league).
- These two teams average a combined 223.9 points per game, 0.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Opponents of these teams put up 234.1 combined points per game, 10.6 more points than this matchup's total.
- Toronto has compiled an 11-10-0 record against the spread this season.
- Charlotte has put together a 7-12-0 ATS record so far this season.
Hornets and Raptors NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Hornets
|+100000
|+50000
|-
|Raptors
|+25000
|+10000
|-
