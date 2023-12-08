South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Darlington County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Darlington County, South Carolina has high school basketball matchups on the calendar today, and information on how to watch them is available in this article.
Darlington County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Wilson High School at Darlington High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Darlington, SC
- Conference: 4A - Region 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Johnsonville High School at Lamar High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Lamar, SC
- Conference: 1A - Region 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
