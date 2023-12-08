If you live in Chesterfield County, South Carolina and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games today.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Chesterfield County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at McBee High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8

7:30 PM ET on December 8 Location: McBee, SC

McBee, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

Forest Hills High School at Central High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8

7:30 PM ET on December 8 Location: Pageland, SC

Pageland, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

Cheraw High School at Marlboro County High School