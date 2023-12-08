South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Cherokee County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 9:35 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
In Cherokee County, South Carolina, there are attractive high school basketball matchups on the docket today. Information on how to stream them is available below.
Cherokee County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Union County High School at Gaffney High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Gaffney, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
