South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Charleston County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:36 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you reside in Charleston County, South Carolina and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Charleston County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lucy Beckham High School at Bishop England High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Charleston, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Stratford High School at Philip Simmons High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Charleston, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fort Dorchester High School at Goose Creek High School
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Goose Creek, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Academic Magnet High School at Hanahan High School
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Hanahan, SC
- Conference: 3A - Region 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Woodland High School at Summerville High School
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Summerville, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.