Michael Bunting will be among those on the ice Thursday when his Carolina Hurricanes face the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome. If you're considering a bet on Bunting against the Flames, we have lots of info to help.

Michael Bunting vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

BSSO and ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Bunting Season Stats Insights

Bunting's plus-minus this season, in 14:40 per game on the ice, is -3.

Bunting has a goal in five of 24 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Bunting has a point in 11 of 24 games this season, with multiple points in four of them.

Bunting has an assist in nine of 24 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Bunting has an implied probability of 43.5% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Bunting has an implied probability of 29.4% of going over his assist prop bet.

Bunting Stats vs. the Flames

The Flames are 23rd in goals allowed, conceding 84 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-11) ranks 24th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 24 Games 2 15 Points 1 5 Goals 1 10 Assists 0

