Clemson vs. Duke December 7 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 1:24 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday's ACC slate includes the Clemson Tigers (4-1) against the Duke Blue Devils (3-2), at 7:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Clemson vs. Duke Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Thursday, December 7
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Clemson Games
- November 26 at home vs UAPB
- November 24 at home vs Mississippi State
- November 30 at Auburn
- November 25 at Tulsa
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Clemson Players to Watch
- Amari Robinson: 15.2 PTS, 6.6 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Dayshanette Harris: 10.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Ruby Whitehorn: 10.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- MaKayla Elmore: 4.0 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Maddi Cluse: 9.6 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Duke Players to Watch
- Robinson: 15.2 PTS, 6.6 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Harris: 10.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Whitehorn: 10.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Elmore: 4.0 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Cluse: 9.6 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.