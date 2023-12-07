When the Carolina Hurricanes take on the Calgary Flames on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, will Brent Burns light the lamp? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Brent Burns score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +490 (Bet $10 to win $49.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Burns stats and insights

In five of 25 games this season, Burns has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not played against the Flames yet this season.

On the power play he has one goal, plus four assists.

Burns' shooting percentage is 8.2%, and he averages 2.4 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Flames defensive stats

The Flames are 23rd in goals allowed, conceding 84 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Flames have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.1 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Burns recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/6/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 19:12 Away L 6-1 12/4/2023 Jets 0 0 0 21:16 Away L 2-1 12/2/2023 Sabres 2 0 2 19:06 Home W 6-2 11/30/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 21:41 Home L 5-4 OT 11/28/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 22:13 Away W 4-1 11/26/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 21:57 Home W 3-2 11/24/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 19:46 Home L 8-2 11/22/2023 Oilers 1 1 0 20:20 Home W 6-3 11/18/2023 Penguins 2 1 1 19:17 Home W 4-2 11/15/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 19:29 Home L 3-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hurricanes vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

BSSO and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.