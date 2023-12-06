Wednesday's contest features the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (4-5) and the Wofford Terriers (3-5) squaring off at Paul Porter Arena (on December 6) at 7:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 77-74 win for Gardner-Webb.

The matchup has no line set.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Wofford vs. Gardner-Webb Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Boiling Springs, North Carolina

Boiling Springs, North Carolina Venue: Paul Porter Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Wofford vs. Gardner-Webb Score Prediction

Prediction: Gardner-Webb 77, Wofford 74

Spread & Total Prediction for Wofford vs. Gardner-Webb

Computer Predicted Spread: Gardner-Webb (-3.8)

Gardner-Webb (-3.8) Computer Predicted Total: 151.1

Gardner-Webb is 5-2-0 against the spread this season compared to Wofford's 3-4-0 ATS record. The Runnin' Bulldogs are 4-3-0 and the Terriers are 6-1-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Wofford Performance Insights

The Terriers are being outscored by 4.2 points per game, with a -34 scoring differential overall. They put up 77.8 points per game (122nd in college basketball), and give up 82.0 per contest (347th in college basketball).

Wofford wins the rebound battle by 2.3 boards on average. It records 34.3 rebounds per game, 138th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 32.0.

Wofford makes 8.6 three-pointers per game (81st in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8.3. It shoots 32.5% from deep, and its opponents shoot 34.2%.

Wofford has lost the turnover battle on average this season, committing 12.9 per game (256th in college basketball) while forcing 9.5 (341st in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.