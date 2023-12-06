The Wofford Terriers (3-5) play the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (4-5) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Paul Porter Arena. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Gardner-Webb vs. Wofford matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Wofford vs. Gardner-Webb Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Paul Porter Arena in Boiling Springs, North Carolina

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wofford vs. Gardner-Webb Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Wofford vs. Gardner-Webb Betting Trends

Wofford is 3-4-0 ATS this season.

The Terriers have been an underdog by 7.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in two of those games.

Gardner-Webb has put together a 5-2-0 ATS record so far this year.

Runnin' Bulldogs games have hit the over four out of seven times this season.

