The Wofford Terriers (3-5) face the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (4-5) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Paul Porter Arena. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Wofford vs. Gardner-Webb Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Paul Porter Arena in Boiling Springs, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Wofford Stats Insights

  • The Terriers have shot at a 45% rate from the field this season, four percentage points higher than the 41% shooting opponents of the Runnin' Bulldogs have averaged.
  • Wofford has compiled a 3-3 straight-up record in games it shoots over 41% from the field.
  • The Terriers are the 140th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Runnin' Bulldogs sit at 74th.
  • The Terriers' 77.8 points per game are 8.6 more points than the 69.2 the Runnin' Bulldogs allow to opponents.
  • Wofford is 3-3 when it scores more than 69.2 points.

Wofford Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Wofford put up more points at home (80.9 per game) than on the road (69.5) last season.
  • In 2022-23, the Terriers gave up 8.4 fewer points per game at home (68.6) than on the road (77).
  • Wofford sunk fewer 3-pointers at home (7.6 per game) than away (7.9) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (33.2%) than away (35.1%).

Wofford Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/25/2023 UNC Asheville L 85-82 Bell Centre
11/26/2023 Lipscomb L 85-78 Place Bell Arena
12/2/2023 @ Middle Tennessee W 74-64 Murphy Athletic Center
12/6/2023 @ Gardner-Webb - Paul Porter Arena
12/9/2023 @ Coastal Carolina - HTC Center
12/17/2023 Kentucky Christian - Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium

