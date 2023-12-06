Teuvo Teravainen Game Preview: Hurricanes vs. Oilers - December 6
Teuvo Teravainen will be in action when the Carolina Hurricanes and Edmonton Oilers play on Wednesday at Rogers Place, starting at 9:30 PM ET. If you're thinking about a wager on Teravainen against the Oilers, we have plenty of info to help.
Teuvo Teravainen vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)
Hurricanes vs Oilers Game Info
|Hurricanes vs Oilers Odds/Over/Under
|Hurricanes vs Oilers Prediction
|Hurricanes vs Oilers Betting Trends & Stats
|Hurricanes vs Oilers Player Props
|How to Watch Hurricanes vs Oilers
Teravainen Season Stats Insights
- In 24 games this season, Teravainen has a plus-minus of +1, while averaging 16:36 on the ice per game.
- In Teravainen's 24 games played this season he's scored in eight of them and netted multiple goals in two.
- Teravainen has a point in 12 of 24 games this season, with multiple points in five of them.
- Teravainen has an assist in six of 24 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.
- The implied probability is 51.2% that Teravainen hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.
- There is a 34.5% chance of Teravainen having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.
Teravainen Stats vs. the Oilers
- The Oilers have conceded 79 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 20th in the league in goals allowed.
- The team's goal differential (-6) ranks 20th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Edmonton
|24
|Games
|3
|18
|Points
|4
|11
|Goals
|1
|7
|Assists
|3
