South Carolina vs. Clemson December 6 Tickets & Start Time
The South Carolina Gamecocks (5-0) face the Clemson Tigers (4-0) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Littlejohn Coliseum. The game will tip off at 8:00 PM ET and be available via ACC Network.
South Carolina vs. Clemson Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 6
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ACC Network
South Carolina Players to Watch
- PJ Hall: 19.5 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Joseph Girard III: 12.3 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
- RJ Godfrey: 8.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 2 BLK
- Chase Hunter: 11.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Ian Schieffelin: 7.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
Clemson Top Players (2022-23)
- Hunter Tyson: 15.3 PTS, 9.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Hall: 15.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Hunter: 13.8 PTS, 3 REB, 4.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Brevin Galloway: 11.2 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Schieffelin: 5.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
South Carolina vs. Clemson Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Clemson Rank
|Clemson AVG
|South Carolina AVG
|South Carolina Rank
|105th
|74.7
|Points Scored
|64.3
|339th
|112th
|67.9
|Points Allowed
|72.6
|254th
|101st
|33
|Rebounds
|31.3
|210th
|323rd
|6.6
|Off. Rebounds
|10.2
|43rd
|74th
|8.3
|3pt Made
|7.6
|149th
|88th
|14.3
|Assists
|11.1
|324th
|72nd
|10.8
|Turnovers
|12.5
|249th
