Wednesday's contest between the No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks (7-0) and the Morgan State Bears (3-5) at Colonial Life Arena has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 91-40 and heavily favors South Carolina to take home the win. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on December 6.

Last time out, the Gamecocks won on Sunday 77-61 against Duke.

South Carolina vs. Morgan State Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina

Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+

South Carolina vs. Morgan State Score Prediction

Prediction: South Carolina 91, Morgan State 40

Other SEC Predictions

South Carolina Schedule Analysis

On November 6, the Gamecocks picked up their best win of the season, a 100-71 victory over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, who rank No. 18 in the AP's Top 25.

The Gamecocks have the most Quadrant 1 wins in the country (three).

South Carolina has one win over Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 22nd-most in the nation.

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents, the Gamecocks are 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 33rd-most wins.

South Carolina 2023-24 Best Wins

100-71 over Notre Dame (No. 18/AP Poll) on November 6

77-61 on the road over Duke (No. 26) on December 3

114-76 at home over Maryland (No. 33) on November 12

65-58 on the road over North Carolina (No. 24/AP Poll) on November 30

78-38 at home over South Dakota State (No. 93) on November 20

South Carolina Leaders

Kamilla Cardoso: 15.0 PTS, 12.1 REB, 3.4 BLK, 60.0 FG%

15.0 PTS, 12.1 REB, 3.4 BLK, 60.0 FG% Raven Johnson: 10.7 PTS, 7.0 AST, 3.1 STL, 52.5 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (8-for-19)

10.7 PTS, 7.0 AST, 3.1 STL, 52.5 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (8-for-19) Ashlyn Watkins: 9.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 2.9 BLK, 60.0 FG%

9.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 2.9 BLK, 60.0 FG% MiLaysia Fulwiley: 12.0 PTS, 1.6 STL, 1.4 BLK, 47.8 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (8-for-26)

12.0 PTS, 1.6 STL, 1.4 BLK, 47.8 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (8-for-26) Chloe Kitts: 10.4 PTS, 48.2 FG%

South Carolina Performance Insights

The Gamecocks' +281 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 40.1 points per game) is a result of scoring 92.0 points per game (fifth in college basketball) while allowing 51.9 per contest (12th in college basketball).

