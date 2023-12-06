How to Watch South Carolina vs. Clemson on TV or Live Stream - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 2:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 24 Clemson Tigers (7-0) carry a seven-game winning streak into a home contest with the South Carolina Gamecocks (7-0), who have won seven straight as well. It starts at 8:00 PM ET (on ACC Network) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.
South Carolina vs. Clemson Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina
- TV: ACCN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
South Carolina Stats Insights
- The Gamecocks are shooting 47.2% from the field, 6.3% higher than the 40.9% the Tigers' opponents have shot this season.
- South Carolina has compiled a 5-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 40.9% from the field.
- The Gamecocks are the 251st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers sit at 234th.
- The Gamecocks' 76.7 points per game are eight more points than the 68.7 the Tigers give up.
- When it scores more than 68.7 points, South Carolina is 6-0.
South Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home South Carolina scored 63.3 points per game last season, five fewer points than it averaged on the road (68.3).
- The Gamecocks conceded fewer points at home (69.1 per game) than on the road (77) last season.
- South Carolina knocked down fewer 3-pointers at home (6.8 per game) than away (9.1) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (29.6%) than on the road (36.5%).
South Carolina Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|Grand Canyon
|W 75-68
|Desert Diamond Arena
|11/28/2023
|Notre Dame
|W 65-53
|Colonial Life Arena
|12/1/2023
|George Washington
|W 89-67
|Colonial Life Arena
|12/6/2023
|@ Clemson
|-
|Littlejohn Coliseum
|12/9/2023
|@ East Carolina
|-
|Minges Coliseum
|12/16/2023
|Charleston Southern
|-
|Colonial Life Arena
