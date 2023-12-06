The Presbyterian Blue Hose (6-3) will try to build on a four-game winning streak when visiting the Queens (NC) Royals (4-4) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Curry Arena. This contest is at 7:00 PM ET.

Presbyterian Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Curry Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

Presbyterian vs. Queens (NC) Scoring Comparison

The Blue Hose score an average of 63.1 points per game, only 5.0 fewer points than the 68.1 the Royals give up.

When it scores more than 68.1 points, Presbyterian is 3-0.

Queens (NC)'s record is 4-0 when it gives up fewer than 63.1 points.

The Royals average 66.5 points per game, 11.7 more points than the 54.8 the Blue Hose allow.

Queens (NC) is 4-2 when scoring more than 54.8 points.

Presbyterian is 6-1 when allowing fewer than 66.5 points.

The Royals shoot 41.8% from the field, 7.5% higher than the Blue Hose concede defensively.

The Blue Hose make 42.7% of their shots from the field, just 0.5% more than the Royals' defensive field-goal percentage.

Presbyterian Leaders

Bryanna Brady: 13 PTS, 59.5 FG%

13 PTS, 59.5 FG% Tilda Sjokvist: 12.3 PTS, 40 FG%, 34 3PT% (17-for-50)

12.3 PTS, 40 FG%, 34 3PT% (17-for-50) Ashley Carrillo: 5.9 PTS, 47.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12)

5.9 PTS, 47.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12) Christina Kline: 5.6 PTS, 30.6 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23)

5.6 PTS, 30.6 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23) Mara Neira: 10.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 38.5 FG%, 35.9 3PT% (14-for-39)

