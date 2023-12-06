The Florida A&M Rattlers (0-5) will try to turn around a five-game losing skid when visiting the Presbyterian Blue Hose (6-3) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Templeton Physical Education Center. This matchup is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Presbyterian vs. Florida A&M matchup.

Presbyterian vs. Florida A&M Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Templeton Physical Education Center in Clinton, South Carolina

Templeton Physical Education Center in Clinton, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Presbyterian vs. Florida A&M Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Presbyterian vs. Florida A&M Betting Trends

Presbyterian has covered five times in eight matchups with a spread this season.

A total of five out of the Blue Hose's eight games this season have gone over the point total.

Florida A&M has a record of 1-2-0 against the spread this year.

Rattlers games have hit the over twice this year.

