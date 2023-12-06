Mark Williams and his Charlotte Hornets teammates will match up versus the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

In a 123-117 loss to the Timberwolves (his last action) Williams put up 11 points and six rebounds.

If you'd like to make predictions on Williams' performance, we dive into his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Mark Williams Prop Bets vs. the Bulls

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 13.2 11.5 Rebounds 9.5 10.1 10.2 Assists -- 1.2 1.2 PRA -- 24.5 22.9 PR -- 23.3 21.7



Mark Williams Insights vs. the Bulls

Williams is responsible for attempting 9.0% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 8.2 per game.

The Hornets rank 29th in possessions per game with 102. His opponents, the Bulls, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking fifth with 99.3 possessions per contest.

The Bulls are the 14th-best defensive squad in the league, giving up 113.1 points per game.

The Bulls are the 27th-ranked squad in the NBA, conceding 45.9 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Bulls are ranked 23rd in the NBA, allowing 27.4 per contest.

Mark Williams vs. the Bulls

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/31/2023 35 6 8 0 0 1 1 2/2/2023 17 13 7 0 0 3 1 1/26/2023 18 10 6 0 0 0 1

