Can we count on Jordan Staal scoring a goal when the Carolina Hurricanes clash with the Edmonton Oilers at 9:30 PM ET on Wednesday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Will Jordan Staal score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Staal stats and insights

  • Staal has scored in two of 24 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • In one game versus the Oilers this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • He has a 5% shooting percentage, attempting 1.7 shots per game.

Oilers defensive stats

  • The Oilers are 20th in goals allowed, conceding 79 total goals (3.6 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Oilers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 20.2 hits and 12.7 blocked shots per game.

Staal recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/4/2023 Jets 0 0 0 14:42 Away L 2-1
12/2/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 16:30 Home W 6-2
11/30/2023 Islanders 2 1 1 14:15 Home L 5-4 OT
11/28/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 11:36 Away W 4-1
11/26/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 15:50 Home W 3-2
11/24/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 13:33 Home L 8-2
11/22/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 15:27 Home W 6-3
11/18/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 15:40 Home W 4-2
11/15/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 14:27 Home L 3-1
11/11/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 16:16 Away W 4-0

Hurricanes vs. Oilers game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, December 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT and Max
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

