Will Jesper Fast Score a Goal Against the Oilers on December 6?
Will Jesper Fast score a goal when the Carolina Hurricanes play the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Jesper Fast score a goal against the Oilers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Fast stats and insights
- In two of 24 games this season, Fast has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- In one game against the Oilers this season, he has taken one shot and scored one goal.
- Fast has no points on the power play.
- He has a 6.1% shooting percentage, attempting 1.4 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Oilers defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Oilers are allowing 79 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 20th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Oilers have shut out opponents once while averaging 20.2 hits and 12.7 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Fast recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/4/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|11:44
|Away
|L 2-1
|12/2/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|16:28
|Home
|W 6-2
|11/30/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|9:05
|Home
|L 5-4 OT
|11/28/2023
|Flyers
|1
|0
|1
|12:29
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/26/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|14:57
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|13:32
|Home
|L 8-2
|11/22/2023
|Oilers
|1
|1
|0
|13:53
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/18/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|13:24
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/15/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|11:20
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/11/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|12:28
|Away
|W 4-0
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Hurricanes vs. Oilers game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 6, 2023
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.