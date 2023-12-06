On Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET, the Carolina Hurricanes match up against the Edmonton Oilers. Is Jack Drury going to find the back of the net in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Jack Drury score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Drury stats and insights

  • In three of 24 games this season, Drury has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • In one game versus the Oilers this season, he has attempted two shots and scored one goal.
  • Drury has zero points on the power play.
  • He takes 1.3 shots per game, and converts 10.0% of them.

Oilers defensive stats

  • The Oilers have conceded 79 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 20th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Oilers have shut out opponents once while averaging 20.2 hits and 12.7 blocked shots per game.

Drury recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/4/2023 Jets 0 0 0 10:12 Away L 2-1
12/2/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 12:50 Home W 6-2
11/30/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 10:21 Home L 5-4 OT
11/28/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 11:53 Away W 4-1
11/26/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 8:21 Home W 3-2
11/24/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 11:58 Home L 8-2
11/22/2023 Oilers 1 1 0 7:40 Home W 6-3
11/18/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 9:43 Home W 4-2
11/15/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 6:17 Home L 3-1
11/11/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 10:22 Away W 4-0

Hurricanes vs. Oilers game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, December 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT and Max
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

