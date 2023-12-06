Wednesday's NHL matchup between the Edmonton Oilers (9-12-1) and the Carolina Hurricanes (14-9-1) at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta is projected to be a competitive outing. The Oilers have -115 moneyline odds to win against the Hurricanes (-105) in the game, which starts at 9:30 PM ET on TNT and Max.

Hurricanes vs. Oilers Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta

Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Hurricanes vs. Oilers Total and Moneyline

See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Hurricanes vs. Oilers Betting Trends

Carolina's games this season have had over 6.5 goals 12 of 24 times.

The Oilers have gone 9-8 this season when listed as a moneyline favorite.

The Hurricanes have been an underdog in two games this season, going 0-2.

Edmonton is 9-8 (winning 52.9% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -115 or shorter.

Carolina has played with moneyline odds of -105 or longer twice this season, and lost both.

Hurricanes Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-3-0 5-5 6-4-0 6.7 4.2 2.6 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-3-0 4.2 2.6 11 30.6% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-3-1 5-5 4-6-0 6.3 3.5 2.8 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-3-1 3.5 2.8 5 15.6% Record as ML Favorite 7-1 Record as ML Underdog 0-1 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 4 Record as ML Favorite 6-4 Record as ML Underdog 0-0 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 6

