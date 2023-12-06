Having taken four in a row, the Edmonton Oilers welcome in the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday, beginning at 9:30 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

You can see the Hurricanes-Oilers matchup on TNT and Max.

Oilers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta

Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Hurricanes vs Oilers Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Hurricanes vs. Oilers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/22/2023 Hurricanes Oilers 6-3 CAR

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

The Hurricanes give up 3.2 goals per game (77 in total), 18th in the NHL.

With 81 goals (3.4 per game), the Hurricanes have the league's seventh-best offense.

Over the last 10 games, the Hurricanes have claimed 75.0% of the possible points with a 6-3-1 record.

Over on the defensive side, the Hurricanes have allowed 2.8 goals per game (28 total) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.5 goals per game (35 total) over that time.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hurricanes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Sebastian Aho 21 8 14 22 15 10 53.6% Seth Jarvis 24 9 10 19 7 13 48.1% Martin Necas 24 7 11 18 12 7 36.8% Teuvo Teravainen 24 11 7 18 9 10 48.5% Michael Bunting 23 5 10 15 15 7 36.4%

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Oilers Stats & Trends

The Oilers rank 20th in goals against, giving up 79 total goals (3.6 per game) in NHL play.

The Oilers' 73 total goals (3.3 per game) make them the 18th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

In their last 10 matchups, the Oilers are 7-3-0 to earn 85.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Oilers have given up 26 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 4.2 goals-per-game average (42 total) during that time.

Oilers Key Players