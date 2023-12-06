Top Player Prop Bets for Hornets vs. Bulls on December 6, 2023
Player prop betting options for Nikola Vucevic, Mark Williams and others are available in the Chicago Bulls-Charlotte Hornets matchup at United Center on Wednesday (starting at 8:00 PM ET).
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Hornets vs. Bulls Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and BSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: United Center
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Hornets vs Bulls Additional Info
|Bulls vs Hornets Injury Report
|Bulls vs Hornets Players to Watch
|Bulls vs Hornets Betting Trends & Stats
|Bulls vs Hornets Odds/Over/Under
|Bulls vs Hornets Prediction
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
NBA Props Today: Charlotte Hornets
Mark Williams Props
|PTS
|REB
|12.5 (Over: +102)
|9.5 (Over: -130)
- Williams is averaging 13.2 points in the 2023-24 season, 0.7 higher than Wednesday's prop total.
- He has collected 10.1 boards per game, 0.6 more than his over/under for Wednesday's game.
Get Williams gear at Fanatics!
Gordon Hayward Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|13.5 (Over: -102)
|4.5 (Over: -122)
|4.5 (Over: -104)
|1.5 (Over: +164)
- The 14 points Gordon Hayward has scored per game this season is 0.5 more than his prop total set for Wednesday (13.5).
- He has averaged 0.6 more rebounds per game (5.1) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (4.5).
- Hayward has averaged 4.6 assists per game, 0.1 more than Wednesday's assist over/under (4.5).
- Hayward has averaged 0.9 made three-pointers per game, 0.6 fewer than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
NBA Props Today: Chicago Bulls
Nikola Vucevic Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|17.5 (Over: -122)
|10.5 (Over: -130)
|3.5 (Over: -135)
|1.5 (Over: +150)
- Vucevic has averaged 15.6 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 1.9 points less than Wednesday's points prop total.
- He has averaged 10 rebounds per game, 0.5 less than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (10.5).
- Vucevic has averaged 3.2 assists per game this year, 0.3 less than his prop bet on Wednesday (3.5).
- Vucevic has knocked down 0.9 three-pointers per game, 0.6 fewer than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).
Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!
DeMar DeRozan Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|13.5 (Over: -102)
|4.5 (Over: -122)
|4.5 (Over: -104)
|1.5 (Over: +164)
- The 24.5-point over/under set for DeMar DeRozan on Wednesday is 3.0 higher than his season scoring average.
- He averages 1.2 fewer rebounds than his prop bet Wednesday of 4.5.
- DeRozan's assists average -- 4.9 -- is 0.6 lower than Wednesday's over/under.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.