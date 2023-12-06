On Wednesday, December 6, 2023, the Chicago Bulls (7-14) take the court against the Charlotte Hornets (6-12) at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and BSSE.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Hornets vs. Bulls matchup in this article.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Hornets vs. Bulls Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and BSSE

NBCS-CHI and BSSE Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: United Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Hornets vs. Bulls Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Hornets vs Bulls Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Hornets vs. Bulls Betting Trends

The Bulls have a -114 scoring differential, falling short by 5.4 points per game. They're putting up 107.7 points per game to rank 28th in the league and are allowing 113.1 per contest to rank 14th in the NBA.

The Hornets' -150 scoring differential (being outscored by 8.4 points per game) is a result of putting up 113.8 points per game (16th in NBA) while allowing 122.2 per outing (26th in league).

These two teams score 221.5 points per game between them, 2.0 more than this game's over/under.

Opponents of these teams put up 235.3 points per game combined, 15.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Chicago has compiled a 7-14-0 record against the spread this season.

Charlotte has won seven games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 11 times.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hornets and Bulls NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Hornets +100000 +50000 - Bulls +15000 +8000 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.