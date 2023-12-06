The Alabama Crimson Tide (7-2) will be looking to continue a six-game home winning streak when hosting the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (4-4) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Foster Auditorium. It airs at 12:30 PM ET.

Coastal Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET
  • Where: Foster Auditorium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama
  • TV: SEC Network +

Coastal Carolina vs. Alabama Scoring Comparison

  • The Chanticleers' 67.4 points per game are 14.1 more points than the 53.3 the Crimson Tide give up.
  • Coastal Carolina has put together a 4-2 record in games it scores more than 53.3 points.
  • Alabama's record is 6-0 when it allows fewer than 67.4 points.
  • The Crimson Tide record just 3.1 more points per game (74.6) than the Chanticleers give up (71.5).
  • Alabama has a 5-1 record when putting up more than 71.5 points.
  • When Coastal Carolina gives up fewer than 74.6 points, it is 4-1.
  • The Crimson Tide shoot 44.8% from the field, 2.6% higher than the Chanticleers allow defensively.

Coastal Carolina Leaders

  • Makaila Cange: 13.1 PTS, 1.8 STL, 56.9 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19)
  • Alancia Ramsey: 8.9 PTS, 8.9 REB, 40.0 FG%
  • Arin Freeman: 10.5 PTS, 2.1 STL, 36.5 FG%
  • Deaja Richardson: 17.0 PTS, 41.4 FG%, 32.0 3PT% (16-for-50)
  • Dalanna Carter: 8.0 PTS, 1.5 STL, 32.8 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (3-for-10)

Coastal Carolina Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/26/2023 @ UNC Wilmington W 73-59 Raiford G. Trask Coliseum
11/29/2023 @ UNC Greensboro L 65-59 Greensboro Coliseum
12/2/2023 Charleston (SC) L 84-83 HTC Center
12/6/2023 @ Alabama - Foster Auditorium
12/10/2023 North Carolina-Pembroke - HTC Center
12/16/2023 @ Jacksonville State - Pete Mathews Coliseum

