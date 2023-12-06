Wednesday's game that pits the Clemson Tigers (7-0) versus the South Carolina Gamecocks (7-0) at Littlejohn Coliseum has a projected final score of 75-70 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Clemson, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 8:00 PM on December 6.

There is no line set for the game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Clemson vs. South Carolina Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Where: Clemson, South Carolina

Clemson, South Carolina Venue: Littlejohn Coliseum

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Clemson vs. South Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: Clemson 75, South Carolina 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Clemson vs. South Carolina

Computer Predicted Spread: Clemson (-5.3)

Clemson (-5.3) Computer Predicted Total: 145.0

Clemson has a 4-2-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to South Carolina, who is 4-1-0 ATS. A total of five out of the Tigers' games this season have hit the over, and two of the Gamecocks' games have gone over.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Clemson Performance Insights

The Tigers outscore opponents by 11.6 points per game (scoring 80.3 points per game to rank 77th in college basketball while giving up 68.7 per contest to rank 135th in college basketball) and have a +81 scoring differential overall.

Clemson wins the rebound battle by six boards on average. It records 35.1 rebounds per game, which ranks 101st in college basketball, while its opponents grab 29.1 per outing.

Clemson connects on 10.3 three-pointers per game (14th in college basketball), 2.6 more than its opponents (7.7).

The Tigers rank 26th in college basketball by averaging 105.9 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 218th in college basketball, allowing 90.7 points per 100 possessions.

Clemson forces 9.7 turnovers per game (333rd in college basketball) while committing 9.4 (29th in college basketball action).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.