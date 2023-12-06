The Clemson Tigers (7-0) will attempt to continue a seven-game win run when they host the South Carolina Gamecocks (7-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. The Gamecocks have also taken seven games in a row.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Clemson vs. South Carolina matchup.

Clemson vs. South Carolina Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina

Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

Clemson vs. South Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Clemson Moneyline South Carolina Moneyline BetMGM Clemson (-8.5) 139.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Clemson (-8.5) 139.5 -420 +320 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Clemson vs. South Carolina Betting Trends

Clemson has put together a 4-2-0 ATS record so far this year.

A total of five out of the Tigers' six games this season have hit the over.

South Carolina has covered four times in five games with a spread this year.

Gamecocks games have hit the over twice this year.

Clemson Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +8000

+8000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+8000), Clemson is 36th in college basketball. It is far higher than that, 26th, according to computer rankings.

Based on its moneyline odds, Clemson has a 1.2% chance of winning the national championship.

