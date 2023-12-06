Clemson vs. South Carolina: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 6
The Clemson Tigers (7-0) will attempt to continue a seven-game win run when they host the South Carolina Gamecocks (7-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. The Gamecocks have also taken seven games in a row.
In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Clemson vs. South Carolina matchup.
Clemson vs. South Carolina Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: ACC Network
Clemson vs. South Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Clemson Moneyline
|South Carolina Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Clemson (-8.5)
|139.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Clemson (-8.5)
|139.5
|-420
|+320
Clemson vs. South Carolina Betting Trends
- Clemson has put together a 4-2-0 ATS record so far this year.
- A total of five out of the Tigers' six games this season have hit the over.
- South Carolina has covered four times in five games with a spread this year.
- Gamecocks games have hit the over twice this year.
Clemson Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +8000
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+8000), Clemson is 36th in college basketball. It is far higher than that, 26th, according to computer rankings.
- Based on its moneyline odds, Clemson has a 1.2% chance of winning the national championship.
