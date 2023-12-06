The Charleston Southern Buccaneers (2-6) will visit the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (5-3) after dropping four consecutive road games. It starts at 6:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to check out our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Charleston Southern Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: J. Madison Brooks Gymnasium in Johnson City, Tennessee

J. Madison Brooks Gymnasium in Johnson City, Tennessee TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Charleston Southern vs. East Tennessee State Scoring Comparison

The Charleston Southern Buccaneers put up an average of 59.4 points per game, just 4.3 more points than the 55.1 the East Tennessee State Buccaneers allow to opponents.

Charleston Southern has put together a 2-4 record in games it scores more than 55.1 points.

East Tennessee State has a 5-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 59.4 points.

The East Tennessee State Buccaneers average 19.6 fewer points per game (54.8) than the Charleston Southern Buccaneers give up (74.4).

This season the East Tennessee State Buccaneers are shooting 35.6% from the field, 6.3% lower than the Charleston Southern Buccaneers concede.

The Charleston Southern Buccaneers' 37.3 shooting percentage from the field is the same as the East Tennessee State Buccaneers have given up.

Charleston Southern Leaders

Catherine Alben: 14.3 PTS, 2.0 STL, 36.4 FG%, 38.7 3PT% (12-for-31)

14.3 PTS, 2.0 STL, 36.4 FG%, 38.7 3PT% (12-for-31) Madison Adamson: 7.1 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.1 STL, 41.2 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11)

7.1 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.1 STL, 41.2 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11) Kennedi Jackson: 14.0 PTS, 48.4 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7)

14.0 PTS, 48.4 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7) Keshunti Nichols: 5.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42.1 FG%

5.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42.1 FG% Alaina Nettles: 2.9 PTS, 25.8 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Charleston Southern Schedule