The Winthrop Eagles (6-3) host the Queens Royals (5-4) after winning four home games in a row. The Eagles are favored by 6.5 points in the contest, which starts at 6:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. The matchup has a point total of 157.5.

Winthrop vs. Queens Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Rock Hill, South Carolina

Rock Hill, South Carolina Venue: Winthrop Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under Winthrop -6.5 157.5

Winthrop Betting Records & Stats

So far this season, one Winthrop contest has gone over 157.5 points.

Winthrop has an average total of 145.3 in its matchups this year, 12.2 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Eagles are 2-5-0 against the spread this season.

This season, Winthrop has been favored five times and won four of those games.

The Eagles are undefeated in three games this season when favored by -300 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 75% chance of a victory for Winthrop.

Winthrop vs. Queens Over/Under Stats

Games Over 157.5 % of Games Over 157.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Winthrop 1 14.3% 79.6 158.6 65.8 143.6 145.5 Queens 2 33.3% 79.0 158.6 77.8 143.6 151.3

Additional Winthrop Insights & Trends

The 79.6 points per game the Eagles average are just 1.8 more points than the Royals give up (77.8).

Winthrop has a 1-2 record against the spread and a 5-0 record overall when scoring more than 77.8 points.

Winthrop vs. Queens Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Winthrop 2-5-0 2-1 3-4-0 Queens 2-4-0 0-2 3-3-0

Winthrop vs. Queens Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Winthrop Queens 10-4 Home Record 8-5 4-11 Away Record 7-10 6-6-0 Home ATS Record 5-5-0 5-8-0 Away ATS Record 6-8-0 76.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 86.2 71.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 72.2 7-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-3-0 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-7-0

