How to Watch Winthrop vs. Queens on TV or Live Stream - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 1:22 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Winthrop Eagles (6-3) will host the Queens Royals (5-4) after victories in four home games in a row. It tips at 6:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023.
Winthrop vs. Queens Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Winthrop Coliseum in Rock Hill, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Winthrop Stats Insights
- The Eagles make 46.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.8 percentage points higher than the Royals have allowed to their opponents (46.1%).
- In games Winthrop shoots better than 46.1% from the field, it is 4-1 overall.
- The Eagles are the 226th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Royals sit at 79th.
- The Eagles score 79.6 points per game, just 1.8 more points than the 77.8 the Royals allow.
- Winthrop has a 5-0 record when putting up more than 77.8 points.
Winthrop Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Winthrop posted 76.6 points per game at home last season. On the road, it averaged 71 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Eagles ceded 69.9 points per game at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 77.5.
- When it comes to total threes made, Winthrop fared better at home last season, making 9.4 per game, compared to 8.7 when playing on the road. Meanwhile, it produced a 37% three-point percentage in home games and a 37.9% mark when playing on the road.
Winthrop Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|@ Georgia
|L 78-69
|Stegeman Coliseum
|11/28/2023
|Bob Jones
|W 90-49
|Winthrop Coliseum
|12/2/2023
|@ Coastal Carolina
|W 90-87
|HTC Center
|12/5/2023
|Queens
|-
|Winthrop Coliseum
|12/10/2023
|@ Little Rock
|-
|Jack Stephens Center
|12/16/2023
|@ Xavier
|-
|Cintas Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.