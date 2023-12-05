The Winthrop Eagles (6-3) will host the Queens Royals (5-4) after victories in four home games in a row. It tips at 6:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023.

Winthrop vs. Queens Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Where: Winthrop Coliseum in Rock Hill, South Carolina

Winthrop Coliseum in Rock Hill, South Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Winthrop Stats Insights

The Eagles make 46.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.8 percentage points higher than the Royals have allowed to their opponents (46.1%).

In games Winthrop shoots better than 46.1% from the field, it is 4-1 overall.

The Eagles are the 226th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Royals sit at 79th.

The Eagles score 79.6 points per game, just 1.8 more points than the 77.8 the Royals allow.

Winthrop has a 5-0 record when putting up more than 77.8 points.

Winthrop Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Winthrop posted 76.6 points per game at home last season. On the road, it averaged 71 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Eagles ceded 69.9 points per game at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 77.5.

When it comes to total threes made, Winthrop fared better at home last season, making 9.4 per game, compared to 8.7 when playing on the road. Meanwhile, it produced a 37% three-point percentage in home games and a 37.9% mark when playing on the road.

