Tuesday's contest between the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (3-6) and Western Carolina Catamounts (2-6) squaring off at Ramsey Center has a projected final score of 65-58 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of South Carolina Upstate, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 11:30 AM ET on December 5.

The Spartans dropped their last game 57-52 against Samford on Thursday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

South Carolina Upstate vs. Western Carolina Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET Where: Ramsey Center in Cullowhee, North Carolina

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

South Carolina Upstate vs. Western Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: South Carolina Upstate 65, Western Carolina 58

South Carolina Upstate Schedule Analysis

The Spartans notched their best win of the season on November 25, when they defeated the North Florida Ospreys, who rank No. 277 in our computer rankings, 73-60.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

South Carolina Upstate 2023-24 Best Wins

73-60 over North Florida (No. 277) on November 25

58-53 at home over South Carolina State (No. 341) on November 20

South Carolina Upstate Leaders

Trinity Johnson: 7.6 PTS, 6.1 AST, 2.0 STL, 23.2 FG%

7.6 PTS, 6.1 AST, 2.0 STL, 23.2 FG% Rebekah Gordon: 11.0 PTS, 47.7 FG%

11.0 PTS, 47.7 FG% AC Markham: 6.7 PTS, 45.1 FG%, 55.6 3PT% (5-for-9)

6.7 PTS, 45.1 FG%, 55.6 3PT% (5-for-9) Isabell West: 9.4 PTS, 60.0 FG%

9.4 PTS, 60.0 FG% Dakota Reeves: 7.8 PTS, 37.7 FG%, 37.9 3PT% (22-for-58)

South Carolina Upstate Performance Insights

The Spartans' -109 scoring differential (being outscored by 12.1 points per game) is a result of putting up 56.7 points per game (308th in college basketball) while allowing 68.8 per outing (266th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.