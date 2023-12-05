The South Carolina Upstate Spartans (3-6) will visit the Western Carolina Catamounts (2-6) after dropping five road games in a row. It tips at 11:30 AM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023.

South Carolina Upstate Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET Where: Ramsey Center in Cullowhee, North Carolina

Ramsey Center in Cullowhee, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

South Carolina Upstate vs. Western Carolina Scoring Comparison

The Spartans score 6.7 fewer points per game (56.7) than the Catamounts allow (63.4).

South Carolina Upstate has put together a 2-1 record in games it scores more than 63.4 points.

Western Carolina has a 2-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 56.7 points.

The Catamounts score 10.3 fewer points per game (58.5) than the Spartans give up (68.8).

South Carolina Upstate has a 2-1 record when allowing fewer than 58.5 points.

The Catamounts are making 41.4% of their shots from the field, the same percentage the Spartans concede to opponents.

The Spartans' 39.8 shooting percentage from the field is the same as the Catamounts have conceded.

South Carolina Upstate Leaders

Trinity Johnson: 7.6 PTS, 6.1 AST, 2 STL, 23.2 FG%

7.6 PTS, 6.1 AST, 2 STL, 23.2 FG% Rebekah Gordon: 11 PTS, 47.7 FG%

11 PTS, 47.7 FG% AC Markham: 6.7 PTS, 45.1 FG%, 55.6 3PT% (5-for-9)

6.7 PTS, 45.1 FG%, 55.6 3PT% (5-for-9) Isabell West: 9.4 PTS, 60 FG%

9.4 PTS, 60 FG% Dakota Reeves: 7.8 PTS, 37.7 FG%, 37.9 3PT% (22-for-58)

South Carolina Upstate Schedule