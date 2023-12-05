Tuesday's contest at George M. Holmes Convocation Center has the Charleston (SC) Cougars (5-1) taking on the Appalachian State Mountaineers (4-2) at 5:30 PM ET (on December 5). Our computer prediction projects a close 70-69 win for Charleston (SC), so expect a competitive matchup.

The Cougars' most recent game on Saturday ended in an 84-83 win over Coastal Carolina.

Charleston (SC) vs. Appalachian State Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET Where: George M. Holmes Convocation Center in Boone, North Carolina

Charleston (SC) vs. Appalachian State Score Prediction

Prediction: Charleston (SC) 70, Appalachian State 69

Other CAA Predictions

Charleston (SC) Schedule Analysis

The Cougars' signature win this season came against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 226) in our computer rankings. The Cougars secured the 84-83 win on the road on December 2.

Charleston (SC) 2023-24 Best Wins

84-83 on the road over Coastal Carolina (No. 226) on December 2

70-60 on the road over Charleston Southern (No. 323) on November 17

90-78 at home over Gardner-Webb (No. 349) on November 20

Charleston (SC) Leaders

Jenna Annecchiarico: 16.4 PTS, 7.8 AST, 3 STL, 34.4 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22)

16.4 PTS, 7.8 AST, 3 STL, 34.4 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22) Jada Logan: 16.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 45.1 FG%, 32.1 3PT% (9-for-28)

16.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 45.1 FG%, 32.1 3PT% (9-for-28) Taryn Barbot: 11.7 PTS, 3.3 STL, 34.6 FG%, 29 3PT% (9-for-31)

11.7 PTS, 3.3 STL, 34.6 FG%, 29 3PT% (9-for-31) Alexis Andrews: 16.3 PTS, 50.8 FG%, 36.7 3PT% (11-for-30)

16.3 PTS, 50.8 FG%, 36.7 3PT% (11-for-30) Lara Rohkohl: 11.4 PTS, 8 REB, 1.2 STL, 69.2 FG%

Charleston (SC) Performance Insights

The Cougars' +157 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 26.1 points per game) is a result of putting up 88.8 points per game (11th in college basketball) while allowing 62.7 per contest (150th in college basketball).

