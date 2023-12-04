South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Sumter County Today - December 4
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Sumter County, South Carolina today by tuning in and catching every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Sumter County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Williamsburg Academy at Thomas Sumter Academy
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 4
- Location: Sumter, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
