Will Seth Jarvis Score a Goal Against the Jets on December 4?
For people looking to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Winnipeg Jets on Monday at 7:30 PM ET, is Seth Jarvis a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We break it all down in the piece below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Seth Jarvis score a goal against the Jets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Jarvis stats and insights
- In six of 23 games this season, Jarvis has scored -- and three times he scored multiple goals.
- He has not faced the Jets yet this season.
- On the power play he has five goals, plus one assist.
- Jarvis averages 2.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 18.4%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Jets defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Jets are one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 64 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks 10th.
- So far this season, the Jets have one shutout, and they average 16.7 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Jarvis recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/2/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|17:33
|Home
|W 6-2
|11/30/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|18:04
|Home
|L 5-4 OT
|11/28/2023
|Flyers
|1
|1
|0
|18:32
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/26/2023
|Blue Jackets
|2
|0
|2
|19:22
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|19:32
|Home
|L 8-2
|11/22/2023
|Oilers
|2
|1
|1
|18:37
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/18/2023
|Penguins
|3
|2
|1
|19:45
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/15/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|21:34
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/11/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|17:16
|Away
|W 4-0
|11/10/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|18:03
|Away
|L 5-2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Hurricanes vs. Jets game info
- Game Day: Monday, December 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.