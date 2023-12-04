MEAC Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Monday, December 4
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 12:22 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
There are three games featuring a MEAC team on Monday in college basketball action.
MEAC Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|North Florida Ospreys at Coppin State Eagles
|11:00 AM ET, Monday, December 4
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Long Island Sharks at Delaware State Hornets
|5:30 PM ET, Monday, December 4
|-
|Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks at East Carolina Pirates
|6:30 PM ET, Monday, December 4
|-
