The New Orleans Pelicans (11-10) will visit the Sacramento Kings (11-7) after losing three straight road games.

Kings vs. Pelicans Game Info

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, December 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Kings vs Pelicans Additional Info

Kings Stats Insights

The Kings are shooting 46.5% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 46.4% the Pelicans allow to opponents.

In games Sacramento shoots better than 46.4% from the field, it is 7-1 overall.

The Kings are the 17th best rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans rank 12th.

The Kings score just 3.3 more points per game (116.5) than the Pelicans give up (113.2).

Sacramento has a 10-2 record when putting up more than 113.2 points.

Pelicans Stats Insights

The Pelicans are shooting 47.8% from the field, 1.1% lower than the 48.9% the Kings' opponents have shot this season.

New Orleans is 5-5 when it shoots higher than 48.9% from the field.

The Pelicans score an average of 114 points per game, just 2.7 fewer points than the 116.7 the Kings allow.

When it scores more than 116.7 points, New Orleans is 6-3.

Kings Home & Away Comparison

The Kings are putting up 121 points per game in home games. On the road, they are averaging 112.9 points per contest.

Sacramento is ceding 119.5 points per game in home games. In road games, it is allowing 114.5.

Looking at three-pointers, the Kings have performed worse in home games this year, averaging 14.6 three-pointers per game with a 35.1% three-point percentage, compared to 14.9 per game and a 35.7% percentage in road games.

Pelicans Home & Away Comparison

The Pelicans put up more points per game at home (117.4) than on the road (109.4), and concede the same amount at home as away (113.2).

At home the Pelicans are collecting 28.2 assists per game, 5.1 more than away (23.1).

Kings Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Alex Len Out Ankle Chris Duarte Questionable Knee

Pelicans Injuries