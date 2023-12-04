Sebastian Aho and Mark Scheifele are among the players with prop bets available when the Carolina Hurricanes and the Winnipeg Jets square off at Canada Life Centre on Monday (at 7:30 PM ET).

Hurricanes vs. Jets Game Info

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

BSSO and ESPN+ Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Hurricanes vs. Jets Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Carolina Hurricanes

Sebastian Aho Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)

One of Carolina's top offensive players this season is Aho, who has 22 points (eight goals, 14 assists) and plays an average of 17:14 per game.

Aho Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Sabres Dec. 2 2 0 2 6 vs. Islanders Nov. 30 1 0 1 4 at Flyers Nov. 28 0 2 2 6 vs. Blue Jackets Nov. 26 0 1 1 2 vs. Lightning Nov. 24 0 0 0 3

Seth Jarvis Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +190, Under Odds: -250)

Seth Jarvis is another of Carolina's most productive contributors through 23 games, with nine goals and 10 assists.

Jarvis Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Sabres Dec. 2 0 1 1 2 vs. Islanders Nov. 30 0 0 0 1 at Flyers Nov. 28 1 0 1 2 vs. Blue Jackets Nov. 26 0 2 2 0 vs. Lightning Nov. 24 0 0 0 0

Teuvo Teravainen Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +195, Under Odds: -278)

Teuvo Teravainen has 11 goals and seven assists for Carolina.

Teravainen Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Sabres Dec. 2 1 1 2 3 vs. Islanders Nov. 30 0 0 0 3 at Flyers Nov. 28 0 1 1 2 vs. Blue Jackets Nov. 26 0 1 1 5 vs. Lightning Nov. 24 0 0 0 0

NHL Props Today: Winnipeg Jets

Mark Scheifele Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)

0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)

Scheifele has totaled eight goals and 17 assists in 23 games for Winnipeg, good for 25 points.

Scheifele Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Blackhawks Dec. 2 1 0 1 3 vs. Oilers Nov. 30 0 1 1 1 vs. Stars Nov. 28 0 0 0 3 at Predators Nov. 26 0 1 1 3 at Panthers Nov. 24 0 0 0 3

Kyle Connor Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180)

0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

Kyle Connor has helped lead the offense for Winnipeg this season with 14 goals and 11 assists.

Connor Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Blackhawks Dec. 2 0 0 0 4 vs. Oilers Nov. 30 0 1 1 3 vs. Stars Nov. 28 0 0 0 2 at Predators Nov. 26 0 1 1 6 at Panthers Nov. 24 0 0 0 4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.